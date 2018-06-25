MERAKI ACADEMY OF COSMETOLOGY TEACHES STUDENTS HOW TO WORK MAGIC

SHEFFIELD–Lindsey Hughes had no idea the salon and academy she was opening would be so big. You can go by the salon at 410 North Montgomery Avenue in the former DP’s building. Lindsey is board certified to teach cosmetology and that is apparent by all of the students that are getting hands-on experience while they cut the customer’s hair.

If you’re looking to be pampered with a haircut, manicure, pedicure, call Meraki Academy of Cosmetology at 256-284-5044 and speak to one of the qualified beauty experts.

Also, if you know someone who is interested in going to beauty school have them call 256-284-5044.

Meraki Academy is unlike any other beauty salon. they are open on Monday’s for their customer’s convenience.