McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Made-to-Order Quarter Pounder Burgers Launches in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA– Today, McDonald’s USA announced that fresh beef, cooked right when ordered, in all Quarter Pounder and Signature Crafted Recipe burgers is now available across approximately 3,500 restaurants in select markets, including Tuscumbia, and is on track for rollout to all participating restaurants in the contiguous U.S. by early May.

The move to fresh beef quarter-pound burgers is the latest in McDonald’s food journey to build a better McDonald’s. It’s also one of the latest customer-led initiatives in the U.S. that builds on several other recent milestones, including All Day Breakfast, committing to only sourcing cage-free eggs by 2025 in the U.S. and serving chicken not treated with antibiotics important to human medicine**.

“The switch to fresh beef quarter-pound burgers is the most significant change to our system and restaurant operations since All Day Breakfast,” said McDonald’s USA President Chris Kempczinski. “Over the past two years, we have been listening to our customers and evolving our business to build a better McDonald’s. We are proud to bring our customers a hotter and juicier quarter-pound burger at the speed and convenience they expect from us.”

In March 2017, McDonald’s USA announced the switch to fresh beef, cooked right when ordered, quarter-pound burgers as a part of a broader commitment to bring customers more craveable and delicious food offerings.

The test markets in Dallas and Tulsa found customers love the hotter and juicier*** fresh beef quarter- pound burgers – the company saw a 90 percent customer satisfaction from customers who order the burgers, and 90 percent intent to repurchase.

All McDonald’s fresh beef quarter- pound burgers use 100 percent beef with absolutely no fillers, additives or preservatives. Quarter-pound burgers include the Quarter Pounder, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Double Quarter Pounder and Signature Crafted Recipe burgers.