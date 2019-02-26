MLK Scholarship Banquet Rescheduled for March 2

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Scholarship Banquet for the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee N.W. ALA, has been rescheduled.

The event will take place March 2, at 6 p.m., in the GUC on the University of North Alabama campus, with guest speaker Dr. Siran Stacy.

Citing safety concerns related to the inclement weather that hit the area this past weekend, officials with the program felt it was in the best interest of participants to reschedule.

Attendees should note that only the date has changed. Participants should use the same ticket to gain entrance to the event.