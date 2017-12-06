Marshall Space Flight Center’s Jonathan Pettus to speak at UNA commencement

FLORENCE, Ala. – Jonathan Pettus, associate director of the Marshall Space Flight Center and UNA alumnus, will be the featured commencement speaker at the University of North Alabama fall graduation ceremonies. UNA will host two commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m., and 2 p.m., in Flowers Hall. Pettus will speak at both events.

As the associate director of Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC), Pettus is responsible for leading the institutional operations of one of NASA’s largest field installations, with approximately 6,000 civil service and contract personnel, an annual budget of approximately $2.5 billion, 4.5 million square feet of infrastructure and a broad spectrum of human spaceflight, science and technology development.

Pettus previously served as MSFC’s Chief Information Officer and was responsible for leading the delivery and operations of information technology solutions to enable Marshall’s programs and mission, including the center’s computing infrastructure, communications networks and software systems. He was also responsible for the computing, software, and telecommunications services that supported the International Space Station, the Space Shuttle Program, and the development of the new Space Launch System.

Among his many achievements, Pettus has represented NASA to Congress, the White House, and the Office of Management and Budget on matters related to NASA’s Information Technology. He also served on the United States Chief Information Officer Council that guides the IT strategy and infrastructure of the Federal Government.

Pettus has also received numerous awards and special recognitions, including a Distinguished Presidential Rank award given by the President to the top 1 percent of government executives in the nation. The Distinguished Presidential Rank is the highest award a U.S. Federal Government executive can receive.

Pettus and his wife Angela live in Athens, along with their two children, Jackson and Alyssa.

A full bio and photo of Jonathan Pettus can be found here: https://www.una.edu/university-communications/press/jonathan-q.-pettus.html