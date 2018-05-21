Marion County Escapee has Muscle Shoals ties

MARION COUNTY–Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate from the Marion County Jail with ties to the Shoals area.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Joe Green escaped around 12:45 this morning.

Green is described as a 31 year old white male that is 6’0 tall and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Green’s date of birth is December 4, 1986.

Green was in the Marion County Jail for a rape 1st degree charge.

The escapee has ties to people in Haleyville and Muscle Shoals.

Green is originally from Joiner, AR, and was last seen with white pants and a long sleeve charcoal gray shirt.

If you see Green or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Department at 205-921-7433.

