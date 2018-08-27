MARIJUANA VAPE PEN SENDS 7 PEOPLE TO HOSPITAL

ROGERSVILLE–Authorities tell SHOALSINSIDER.com that seven people have been sent to the hospital after coming into contact with an unknown substance from a confiscated vape pen.

A vape pen was confiscated during an early Monday morning traffic stop. Officials say some of the liquid got on the officer’s hand and other city employees also came into contact with the substance.

Reportedly, the lobbies of the Rogersville and Killen Fire Departments have been closed along with Rogersville Town Hall due to the incident.

The Vape Pen is believed to have contained marijuana and other unknown substances. It has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for further investigation.

The current condition of those hospitalized is unknown at this time.

Staff Reports