MARCEL BLACK ENDORSES CHAD YOUNG

FLORENCE – Representative Black announced his endorsement of Chad at a Meet & Greet event held at The Shoals Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. Rep. Marcel Black endorsed Chad Young for his former District 3 seat in the Alabama State House of Representatives. In his endorsement, he cited Chad’s experience and commitment to the District.

“We need Chad Young in Montgomery,” said Rep. Black. “His life experience, understanding of the issues of greatest importance to our community and commitment to our District is unmatched.”

A lifelong resident of Muscle Shoals, Chad is focused on ensuring adequate funding for our public schools and job training programs, improving access to health care and the rural health care crisis and economic development efforts to ensure continued growth and job opportunities for local citizens.

“I am honored to have Rep. Black’s support,” said Young. “It is humbling to receive so much support from key officials and organizations across the District. In Montgomery, I will fight for our District and the future of our state.”

This is the latest in a long series of endorsements Chad has received from key individuals and organizations across the District including the Alabama Home Builders Association, Shoals Home Builders Association, Alabama Realtors, Shoals Area Association of Realtors, Alabama AFL-CIO, Executive Board of Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 558, Southeastern Carpenters Regional Council and Local #1209, The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers Union, Alabama State Council of Machinist and Aerospace Workers, and United Steelworkers. There will be more endorsement releases in the near future.