Man wanted for failure to pay child support

MOST WANTED – The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office has arrest warrants for DeMarcio Nelson for his failure to pay child support.

If you know the whereabouts of this man, call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. The tip line is now open at (256)386-8685.

You can also text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), in the message type “tip1293” and your information.

All correspondence is anonymous and worth a cash reward.