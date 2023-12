Man Missing in Sheffield

NEWS ALERT SHEFFIELD

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN OR KNOW OF HIS WHEREABOUTS?

Family members are asking for the public’s help in locating Christopher Austin Williams, 25, of Sheffield, who hasn’t been seen or communicated with family in two weeks. Austin was last seen on Robertson Blvd. off of Hatch Blvd. in Sheffield two weeks ago.

If you know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call his father at 256-710-3110.

Please SHARE!!!