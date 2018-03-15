Man jumps off O’Neal Bridge charged with Public Intoxication

FLORENCE- Sheffield and Florence police were working hastily at McFarland Park Thursday night after a man jumped off of Oneal Bridge in a reported drunken stupor.According to authorities, the man jumped off the bridge railing falling straight into the Tennessee River. Onlookers said the man swam to shore where Sheffield police arrested him soon thereafter for Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest.

Police tell the Insider the man was not injured but was highly intoxicated. The man could be heard telling police he was just trying to get to the other side. He also had warrants at Florence Municipal Court.

