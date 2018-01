Man dies in tractor rollover

ST. FLORIAN – Emergency workers are on the scene of a tractor rollover that left one man dead on Happy Hollow Bridge.

Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com that the tractor overturned around 11:00 am on Hidden Valley Road on Happy Hollow Bridge in Lauderdale County.

The Shoals Insider has a policy of not releasing the victim’s name until all family members have been notified.