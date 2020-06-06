Man dies after crashing into Cypress Creek

FLORENCE – A one-vehicle crash at 1:41 a.m. today, June 6, 2020, has claimed the life of a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee. Joe Dewayne Cothrum, a 35-year-old, was killed when the 2011 Nissan Altima, being driven by 21-year-old Zachary John Madden of Brilliant, AL, left the roadway, continued travelling on private property and crashed into Cypress Creek.

Cothrum and Madden were being pursued by police.

Cothrum was pronounced dead at the scene by Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker.

The crash occurred in the City of Florence, just west of the intersection of Mobile and College Street.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.