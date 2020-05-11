Man charged with domestic violence, disarming officer

FLORENCE – Police have charged a domestic violence suspect with disarming a law enforcement officer after the man removed an officer’s baton and tried to attack him with it, authorities said.



The incident occurred while Dalton B. Coyer, 30, was being arrested by an officer who responded to a domestic violence call, police Capt. Brad Holmes said.



The incident happened early Sunday morning outside of a South Franklin Street residence, Holmes said.

“Officers responded to a domestic call and attempted to take Mr. Coyer into custody,” he said. “He struck one of the police officers in the face and began a physical altercation. During the altercation, he was able to remove an extendable baton from the officer’s duty gear.”

Coyer attempted to strike the officer with it but the officer blocked it, Holmes said. Disarming an officer is a felony.

Coyer also faces two counts of third-degree domestic violence and one count each of reckless endangerment, coercion through harassment/intimidation, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations, police said.

Coyer remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Center and no bail has been set, according to a detention center spokeswoman.