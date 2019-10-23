MAN ARRESTED AFTER FATALLY SHOOTING GOLDEN RETRIEVER

COLBERT COUNTY- A man has been arrested for animal cruelty after fatally shooting a neighbor’s golden retriever in Eastern Colbert County on Spout Spring’s Road.

According to police, 31-year-old Justin Aaron Demastus of 1505 Spout Springs Road, Muscle Shoals, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after he reportedly shot his neighbor’s golden retriever in the chest around 5 am on October 7th.

The dog’s owner reportedly heard the early morning gunshot and a dog crying. The owner immediately started looking for the dog and located the deceased dog in her front yard.

According to the report, Demastus told police that he told the dog to go home multiple times but he refused. Demastus said he then took out his 9mm Sig and shot the dog one time in the chest.

Demastus was released from jail on a $300 property bond.

A court date has yet to be set in the matter,

