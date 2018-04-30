Man arrested after break in at ex-girlfriend’s home

FLORENCE–Authorities have arrested a Florence man after he reportedly broke in his ex-girlfriend’s home and brandished a handgun.

According to Detective Greg Cobb, around 3:00 am Saturday, officers responded to a Domestic Violence call in the 500 block of Cypress Mill Road involving Robert J Taylor.

Taylor came to his ex-girlfriend’s residence upset about the female’s new boyfriend.

Taylor parked in the front yard of the residence and then kicked in the door, brandishing a pistol.

Oficers located Taylor near the 900 block of Sannoner Ave. The a weapon was located in the console.

Taylor was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center charged with Domestic Violence and Burglary 1st and Domestic Violence Menacing. He was later released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $51,000.00 bond.