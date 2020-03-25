LOCAL PASTORS PRAY DAILY FOR COMMUNITY AND THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON SINGING RIVER MEDIA STATIONS

TUSCUMBIA– In light of the recent Covid-19 Coronavirus Pandemic, Singing River Media Group, has announced daily prayer live and on-air.

General Manager Mike Self made the announcement:

“Starting today at noon, a local pastor will lead listeners in prayer followed by the national anthem,” said Self.

“Please join us for a time of prayer Monday-Saturday at 12pm on all our stations. We feel this is something that will be good for the community and our listeners,” Self continued.

Self concluded by saying, “Let us look to God for guidance and protection as we try to navigate the unknown. Join us daily as we lift up our leaders, medical professionals, and all the people of this country.”

