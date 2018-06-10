Littleville man gets 16 years for his role in fatal crash

TUSCUMBIA– A Littleville man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for his role in a traffic accident that killed a Muscle Shoals man in July of 2017.

According to courthouse records, 33-year-old, Michael Dexter Franks,of 2600 Ligon Springs Road, Littleville, pled guilty to manslaughter. He was originally charged with manslaughter and two counts of criminally negligent homicide.

Charles Cook, 41, of Harding Avenue, Muscle Shoals, was killed in the crash.

The indictment stated Franks was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash.

ShoalsInsider.com