Lindsey UNA Film Festival Announces Film Selections for 2019 Festival

FLORENCE, Ala. – The George Lindsey UNA Film Festival is pleased to announce the films selected for exhibition at the 2019 festival, which will take place Feb. 28 – March 2.
The projects, listed below, were selected from independent film submissions from across the world. Finalists in each of the categories will now compete for “Best of” awards.
Winning films will be announced at the 22nd George Lindsey UNA Film Festival Awards Show, March 2, 2019.
PROFESSIONAL NARRATIVE FEATURE
Fort Maria
Bleed American
Rendezvous in Chicago
PROFESSIONAL SHORT FILM
Lola: Girl Got a Gun
The Replacement
Magnolia and Clementine
PROFESSIONAL DOCUMENTARY
Satan and Adam
My Paintbrush Bites
Where There is Darkness
STUDENT SHORT FILM
Kudzu
Janek / Bastard
Working on It
STUDENT DOCUMENTARY
Red Line Lounge
Dear, Inescapable
NicoTeen
VANGUARD FILM
Transient Passengers
Patrice In Search of Love
Succulent
YOUTH FILM
Hindsight
Bunker
My Mother Says I’m Special, Little Does She Know
UNA SPOTLIGHT
Perception
Working On It
Scenes from Der Vaffleburg
Lauderdale
Mattress Monster
ALABAMA FILMS
Tumbleton Road
Rage
Family of Fear
Spirit Song
Mississippi Madam: The Life of Nellie Jackson
Connections of Cos-Playing
Essie
Wind and Water Balloons
The Game Warden
Wonder Water
Faithful by King Kwofi
The Proustian Effect
Bunker
At a Moment’s Notice
In Beautiful Dreams
Mend
Void
Blue Plate Special
Compulsion
Alarm at Fort Mims
Cahaba
Deadbolt
Down in the Dumps
Scenes from Der Vaffleburg
An Escalation
Doorway
The Shape
The Witch
Mattress Monster
Home
The Things That Unite Us
Working On It
2006 in Flame Red
Knight Fall
Pathogen
The Masterpiece
Fratricide
Kudzu
Broken Solidarity
Role Model
FAFA FILMS (Florence Academy of Fine Arts)
Fear
Ice Cream
Codependency
Chad and Brody
Sally
For more information on the 2019 George Lindsey UNA Film Festival:www.lindseyfilmfest.com, lindseyfilmfest@una.edu or 256-765-4592.
George Lindsey UNA Film Festival
The George Lindsey UNA Film Festival is one of the few film festivals hosted by a university. The event was founded in 1998 in part by UNA alumnus and celebrated actor and entertainer George Lindsey. Lindsey’s own film career included several important roles, including the character Goober Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show.”