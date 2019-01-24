Lindsey UNA Film Festival Announces Film Selections for 2019 Festival

FLORENCE, Ala. – The George Lindsey UNA Film Festival is pleased to announce the films selected for exhibition at the 2019 festival, which will take place Feb. 28 – March 2.

The projects, listed below, were selected from independent film submissions from across the world. Finalists in each of the categories will now compete for “Best of” awards.

Winning films will be announced at the 22nd George Lindsey UNA Film Festival Awards Show, March 2, 2019.

PROFESSIONAL NARRATIVE FEATURE

Fort Maria

Bleed American

Rendezvous in Chicago

PROFESSIONAL SHORT FILM

Lola: Girl Got a Gun

The Replacement

Magnolia and Clementine

PROFESSIONAL DOCUMENTARY

Satan and Adam

My Paintbrush Bites

Where There is Darkness

STUDENT SHORT FILM

Kudzu

Janek / Bastard

Working on It

STUDENT DOCUMENTARY

Red Line Lounge

Dear, Inescapable

NicoTeen

VANGUARD FILM

Transient Passengers

Patrice In Search of Love

Succulent

YOUTH FILM

Hindsight

Bunker

My Mother Says I’m Special, Little Does She Know

UNA SPOTLIGHT

Perception

Working On It

Scenes from Der Vaffleburg

Lauderdale

Mattress Monster

ALABAMA FILMS

Tumbleton Road

Rage

Family of Fear

Spirit Song

Mississippi Madam: The Life of Nellie Jackson

Connections of Cos-Playing

Essie

Wind and Water Balloons

The Game Warden

Wonder Water

Faithful by King Kwofi

The Proustian Effect

Bunker

At a Moment’s Notice

In Beautiful Dreams

Mend

Void

Blue Plate Special

Compulsion

Alarm at Fort Mims

Cahaba

Deadbolt

Down in the Dumps

Scenes from Der Vaffleburg

An Escalation

Doorway

The Shape

The Witch

Mattress Monster

Home

The Things That Unite Us

Working On It

2006 in Flame Red

Knight Fall

Pathogen

The Masterpiece

Fratricide

Kudzu

Broken Solidarity

Role Model

FAFA FILMS (Florence Academy of Fine Arts)

Fear

Ice Cream

Codependency

Chad and Brody

Sally

For more information on the 2019 George Lindsey UNA Film Festival:www.lindseyfilmfest.com, lindseyfilmfest@una.edu or 256-765-4592.

George Lindsey UNA Film Festival

The George Lindsey UNA Film Festival is one of the few film festivals hosted by a university. The event was founded in 1998 in part by UNA alumnus and celebrated actor and entertainer George Lindsey. Lindsey’s own film career included several important roles, including the character Goober Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show.”