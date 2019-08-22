Limestone county sheriff arrested on 13 count indictment

Sheriff Mike Blakely

ATHENS– According to state and federal authorities, ten-term Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was booked into his own jail this morning on criminal and ethics charges.

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment and arrest of Michael Anthony Blakely, the sheriff of Limestone County, on 13 counts of theft and ethics charges. Blakely, 68, surrendered to authorities and was later released on $49,000 bond.

The indictment includes 13 charges that cover a range of conduct over multiple years. Specifically, the first four counts charge Blakely with four separate thefts from his campaign account that total $11,000. Counts five through 10 charge Blakley with theft or ethics charges stemming from his illegally taking money from Limestone County funds, including from the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Fund. Count 11 charges Blakely with soliciting a $1,000 wire transfer from a subordinate other than in the ordinary course of business. Finally, counts 12 and 13 charge Blakely with using his official position or office to acquire interest-free loans. Specifically, count 12 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans in the form of a $50,000 cashier’s check and/or a $22,189.68 credit. Count 13 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans by taking money from a safe that was used to store the Limestone County inmates’ personal funds.

“Public officials are entrusted to perform their duties honestly and above reproach,” said Attorney General Marshall. “When that bond of trust is broken, our society suffers undue harm. My office—working with our federal and state partners—is committed to ensuring that the violators of the public trust be held accountable under the law. I would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation for its investigative assistance in this case.