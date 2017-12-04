Leighton woman killed in single vehicle crash

NITRATE CITY-A Leighton woman was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

On Sunday at 4:30 a.m. Troopers responded to the crash on AL. 184, 2nd St., west of Bainbridge Loop in Colbert County.

Troopers tell ShoalsInsider.com that Kabreshia Ticole Smith, 24, of Leighton, was killed in the crash that occurred 2 miles east of Muscle Shoals.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque.

The passenger, Josh Turner, 26, of Hamilton, was transported to Helen Keller Hospital where he was treated and released.

The crash is under investigation by troopers from the Quad Cities Trooper Post.

