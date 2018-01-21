Leighton teen dies in early morning crash

TUSCUMBIA–An early morning crash has claimed the life of a Leighton teen and left the driver of the vehicle in serious condition.

According to State Troopers, Travon McCord, 18, was killed when the driver of the 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer he was a passenger in ran off the road and struck a tree.

McCord was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle Skylar Rivera was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital where he is currently in serious condition.

The crash occurred on Old Memphis Road in Colbert County, just west of the Tuscumbia city limits.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

Editor’s Note: Our thoughts and prayers are with these two families at this difficult time.

