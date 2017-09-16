Remembering ALEX Day of Fun and Excitement for a great cause » Leighton man dies in crash LEIGHTON–A single-vehicle crash at 2:40 p.m. today, Sept. 16, has claimed the life of a Leighton man. Angelo Lavon Montgomery, 49, was killed when the Chrysler 300 he was driving left the roadway, struck a mailbox, fence, and a tree. Montgomery, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Jarmon Lane two miles north of Leighton. Although circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, preliminary findings have indicated that alcohol was a factor in the crash. State Troopers continue to investigate. Comments are closed.