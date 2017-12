Leighton man dies in crash

TOWN CREEK– A single vehicle crash at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, December 10, has claimed the life of a Leighton man. Charles Edwin Rowell, 43, was killed when the 1997 Chevrolet 1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned.

Rowell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on AL-101, approximately 1.5 miles north of Town Creek.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

