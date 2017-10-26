Lee announces retirement from NWSCC

MUSCLE SHOALS — Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) President Humphrey Lee is throwing in the towel. He announced this morning he will retire December 31, 2017. Lee has been President of the college for the past 14 years.

President Lee shared his plans for retirement with the faculty and staff of the College Thursday morning (10/26) via email. “I love the NW-SCC family and the commitment each of you show toward educating our students and improving the quality of life in our community,” stated Lee. “I have devoted almost 43 years of my life to working in education and I think it is time to enjoy the next phase of my life which includes spending more time with my family.”

Lee’s career has not been without controversy. He has recently come under fire for cutting out public safety for both campuses and cutting some programs at the Phil Campbell campus.

Lee turned 66 earlier this month and will finish his 14th year as president of NW-SCC in December. Prior to his time at NW-SCC, Lee served over 29 years at Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Lee has an Ed.D. in Higher Education Administration, M.A. in Counseling and Guidance and a B.A. in Biology from the University of Alabama.

Lee has made workforce development his primary focus since coming to NW-SCC in 2004. Through Lee’s leadership, NW-SCC has constructed and renovated career technical training facilities in areas such as Automotive Service Technology, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Machine Tool (on Phil Campbell and Shoals campuses), Salon and Spa Management and Welding (on Phil Campbell Campus). Additionally, NW-SCC has started new programs such as Cyber Security, Injection Molding Technology and Medical Assisting Technology. All of this was accomplished under the newly structured Workforce Solutions division of the College.

Lee hopes to continue to play a vital role in the growth of the community. “I have always encouraged our faculty and staff to be active in the community,” said Lee. “I hope to continue that even after my retirement.” Lee served in numerous roles throughout the years including: Chairman of the Shoals Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors for the Shoals Economic Development Authority and Shoals Entrepreneurial Center.

As a result of Lee’s vision, funding has been secured for a new workforce training center. With the new workforce center on the horizon, I’m excited for the College,” said Lee. “Northwest-Shoals will always hold a very special place in my heart and I look forward to seeing all the great things the College will accomplish in the near future.”