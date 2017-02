Lauderdale County woman dies in crash

TUSCUMBIA- A single-vehicle crash at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, has claimed the life of a Greenhill woman. Lucy I. Garrard, 60, was killed when the 2001 Ford Explorer she was driving left the roadway and overturned. Garard, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Colbert County Coroner Carlton Utley. The crash occurred on J McGee Road, ten miles west of Tuscumbia, near White Oak. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.