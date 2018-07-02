Religion has cheated us out of our stuff RITE AID ON FLORENCE BLVD. CLOSES DOORS TODAY » LAUDERDALE DRUG TASK FORCE ARRESTS 40 DEALERS IN ROUND-UP FLORENCE–The following people were arrested Friday by the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force in operation “Press On”. Agents started making the arrests early Friday morning. Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com the people arrested were known drug dealers. 1. Howard Watkins, 42, 2314 Roberts Lane, Florence. 2. Bobby Travis Little Jr., 44, 308 Dover Avenue, Sheffield 3. Terqunia Monai Eggleston, 27, 104 Markate Avenue, Muscle Shoals. 4. Cecil Grant Nesmith, 34, Address unknown, Russellville 5. Dennis Leeronstady Cole, 40, 902 N. High Street, Tuscumbia. 6. Gary Doyle Cossey, 64, 3524 Huntsville Road, Florence. 7. Thaddeus Pendrell Hamer, 37, 1306 S. Columbia Avenue, Sheffield. 8. Jasmine Ameer Stove, 28, 620 Simpson Street, Florence. 9. Olivia Dawn Brewer, 25, 3621 Lauderdale County Road 7, Florence. 10. Alan Terrill Houston, 48, 102 Rogers Avenue, Florence. 11. Connie Faye Oldham, 53, 44 S. Franklin Street, Florence. 12. Ryan Lavaughn Johnson, 32. 1201 Hazelwood Drive, Florence. 13. Kristi Nicole Allen, 30, 3788 Chisholm Road, Apartment # 4, Florence. 14. Eric Lee Trousdale, 40, 100 Lauderdale County Road 609, Florence. 15. James Lapriest Nance, 41, Address Unknown, Florence. 16. Cathy Heard Doster, 49, 3817 Peach Street, Florence. 17. Darryl Keith Owens, 31, 145 Button Avenue, Florence. 18. Bradley Dewayne Ricks, 29, 1104 Annapolis Avenue, Sheffield. 19. David Leon Mitchell, 35, 1314 St. Charles Street, Florence. 20. Julius Lashawn Simpson, 41, 702 Gresham Avenue, Florence. 21. Wendy Cheatom,39, 226 N. Broadway Street, Florence. 22. Kenneth “Kenny” Larome Bates, 55, 325 Simpson Street, Apartment #2, Florence. 23. Eric Lashawn Hamilton, 28, 219 Madison Street, Florence. 24. Michelle Antionette Jones, 39, 1600 George Wallace Highway, Russellville. 25. Willie Lamont Shelby, 35, 133 South Nance Street, Florence. 26. Richard Earl Busbee Jr., 1025 Park Street, Florence. 27. April Nicole Thompson, 31, 3320 Oakwood Boulevard, Sheffield. 28. Jeremiah M. Thompson, 43, 3320 Oakview Boulevard, Sheffield. 29. Leonard McDaniel, 41, 504 Mars Hill Road, Florence. 30. Lebrandon Lemar McDaniel, 27, 620 Simpson Street, Florence. 31. Gertrude Ginn, 44, 1085 Lauderdale County Road 23, Florence. 32. Paula K. James, 50, 1085 Lauderdale County Road 23, Florence. 33. Thoshena L. Boykin, 31, 510 Campbell Street, Florence. 34. David G. Horne, 36, 1018 Pine Street, Florence. 35. Lauren Byrd, 29, 1235 Hermitage Drive, Apartment 26A, Florence. 36. Terry E. King, 40, Address Unknown, Florence. 37. Andrea Kilpatrick, 40, Address Unknown, Florence. 38. Amanda Durham Thomas, 37, Address Unknown, Florence. 39. John Christoper Barnett, 37, 323 Simpson Street, Florence. 40. Demetetrius Freeman, 34, 468 Locust Street, Florence. Comments are closed.