Lauderdale County Amnesty Program: Warrant List for suspected worthless checks

FLORENCE–Lauderdale County Court officials are offering amnesty in a Stay out of Jail Program from October 23rd to October 31st.

Officials say there are over 2000 people with outstanding warrants. If your name is on the lists call 256-764-6351 to get the matter resolved.

The following people have active warrants for worthless checks at the District Attorney’s Office:

ACKLIN, JANAS

$533.35

ADAY, JASON

$1,757.28

ASBERRY, JACOB

$1,934

BEARD, DONNA

$251.85

BELUE, ASHARA

$316

BLANKENSHIP, CATHERINE

$854.52

BORDEN, DAVID

$613.46

BORDEN, TENISHA

$766.85

BOWMAN, LACRISHA

$1,521.35

BOX, ELIZABETH

$253.63

BURGESS, JESSICA

$818.02

BUTLER, BROCK

$854.00

CAGLE, HAROLD

$1,148.34

CARLSON, JR, ROBERT

$1,542.20

CLARK, DEBRA

$334

CLEMMONS, REGINA

$558.00

COLE, BRANDLYN

$394.00

COPELAND, JANICE

$1,036.62

CREASY, ROBERT

$953.34

CROWDEN, TERRI

$794.83

DAUGHERTY, SHANE

$276.97

DAWSON, CASSANDRA

$304.00

DROSS, DONNA

$772.40

EZELL, SHARRON

$528.81

FERGUSON, APRIL

$270.83

FERGUSON, JOSEPH

$785.08

FISHER, CHRISTOPHER

$301.68

FOUST, JASON

$354.00

FOUST, PAULA

$2,157.11

FULKS, JASON

$2,865.70

GALLAGHER, JEFFERY

$350.47

GIPSON, BRANDI

$300.75

GREEN, DIXIE

$1,279.51

HANEY, ROBERT

$409.00

HARDIN, TESSIE

$366.45

HERNANDEZ, SANDRA

$566.42

HOLLINGSWORTH, IVAN

$929.80

HORTON, JOHN MATTHEW

$4,932.18

HUFFMAN, KELLI

$1,512.76

INGRAM, JUANITA

$801.08

JACKSON, CASEY

$275.82

JOHNSON, BARBARA

$1,653.83

JONES, RENETA

$634.61

KILPATRICK, RANDAL

$546.27

KING, KIMBERLY

$901.36

LAIRD, TAMMIE

$277.07

LANE, BART

$573.44

LEDONNE, STEPHEN

$322.79

LOVELACE, ERIC

$555.31

LOVELACE, JUSTIN

$518.95

LOVELACE, LILLIAN

$480.65

MARONA, TAMMY

$494.00

MATHIS, JOEL

$267.13

MCNEILL, CHARLOTTE

$514.36

MEANS, JEREMIE

$247.60

MINOR, KIANA

$433.21

MOORE, DELVIN

$298.06

MORGAN, PENNY

$294.00

NARMORE, DAVID

$1,042.63

PATEL, SUNNY

$6,641.81

POAGUE, DAPHNE

$818.19

POOLE, SIDNEY

$933.78

PRICE, TONY

$599.00

PRIDE, MARCUS

$432.68

RHODES, TYLER

$242.67

RUMPH, RICKEY

$497.11

SCOGGIN, CANDICE

$268.53

SHORT, CYNTHIA

$334.00

SINER, SHELIA

$502.82

SKIPPER-KELLEY, TIFFANY

$3,056.92

SMITH, CHRISTY

$597.30

SMITH, DOROTHY

$288.68

SPEEGLE, PAUL

$781.64

SPURILL, HENRY

$613.33

STAGGS, ROBERT

$407.69

STOGNER, DOUGLAS

$248.63

STRICKLAND, LARRY

$288.96

SWAFFORD, CORI

$529.64

TABSCOTT, CANDICE

$835.88

THOMAS, AMBER

$513.31

THORNTON, KERRIE

$821.54

WILLIAMS, SHELIA

$324.00

WOOD, DANIEL

$1,176.21

Source: Lauderdale County DA