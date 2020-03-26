LAUDERDALE COUNTY MAN DIES FROM COVID-19



ELGIN– A 78-year-old Elgin man has become the first local Shoals area resident to die from the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to family members.



Albert Trousdale died from the disease this morning, according to a Facebook post from the Albert Trousdale’s Recovery and Updates page.



“Johnson went to join Nicky in Heaven this morning,” a post today reads. “He will be missed by so many people. Please pray for Nancy, Julie, Matt and Nicole. Details of Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later time.”



Trousdale had been in Huntsville Hospital since March 16, family members said.

Staff Reports

