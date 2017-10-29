FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES » LAUDERDALE COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS 10/29/2017 FLORENCE- The following people have been indicted by the most recent Lauderdale County Grand Jury: Christen Renea Wiley, 29, 614 High St., Florence, is charged with three counts of chemical endangerment of a child and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Dylan Scott Cosby, 22, 145 Greer St., Rogersville; third-degree burglary and third-degree theft of property. Cody Carl Lowery, 22, 1205 Spring Valley Road, Tuscumbia; second-degree promoting prison contraband, second-degree possession of marijuana, driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. Tina Marie White, 46, 201 West Dublin Road, Madison; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Bobby James Haddock, 20, 1313 Dayton St., Florence; obstructing justice by giving false identification to law enforcement. Thaddeus Tyrone Weeden, 25, 134 Indiana Ave., Florence; first-degree possession of marijuana. Shanna Ashley Jimerson, 40, 5179 Lauderdale 47, Florence; third-degree theft of property and third-degree possession of a forged instrument. Clint Allen Boswell, 33, 84 Five Points Road, Loretto, Tennessee; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property and violation of the open container of alcohol. Christina Noel McCullough, 32, 148 Fairgrounds Road, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree promoting prison contraband and traffic violations. Teanna S. Bankhead, 25, 105 Davis Court, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and second-degree promoting prison contraband. Baronoski Demetrius Church, 42, 2261 Maple Ave., Florence; first-degree theft of property and attempted first-degree theft of property. Christina A. Scoggins, 24, 115 Alice St., Tuscumbia; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana. Kandice Elaine Brinson, 28, 101 Fox Fire Drive, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Rhonda Gail Stults, 37, 25 High Ridge Drive, Tuscumbia; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Steven Lynn Keeton, 60, 1042 N. Royal Ave., Florence; third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property. Anton Daurel Mason, 27, 1109 E. 20th St., Sheffield; first-degree criminal mischief Haleigh Grace Staggs, 22, 1049 Little Egypt Road, Tuscumbia; third-degree theft of property. Layken Danielle Cassel, 22, 1202 Long Lowe Court, Sheffield; third-degree theft of property. Bethany Ann Tucker, 31, 265 Bradford St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Angela Simpson Yancey, 27, 150 Baker Ave., Bear Creek; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations. William Stanley Lanon, 54, 502 Staunton Ave., Florence; third-degree theft of property, fourth-degree theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit card. Crystal Gail Lanon, 41, 502 Staunton Ave., Florence; fraudulent use of a credit card, third-degree theft of property and fourth-degree theft of property. Tamra Lechele Allen, 33, 245 McConnell Road, Killen; unlawful possession of a drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance x 2. Nathan Samuel Nixon, 33, 380 Weinbaum Lane, Muscle Shoals; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Michael Clint Fritts, 42, 213 Pine Brooke Drive, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Dewey Kendall Irons, 59, 1975 Darby Drive, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Arthur Lee King, 57, 315 N. Crown St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana. Curtis Wayne Quinn, 45, 4481 Alabama 157, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Samuel Paul Stockman, 35, 1344 Lawrence 241, Moulton; third-degree robbery. James Daniel Moss, 35, 1725 Marlborough Boulevard, Florence; second-degree assault, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal trespassing. Nathan Andrew Faulkner, 30, 73 Shadow Brook Drive, Florence; possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree theft of property. Jeremy Dale Benson, 38, 17910 Alabama 20, Waterloo; domestic violence strangulation/suffocation, domestic violence second-degree assault, domestic violence third-degree assault, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Theodore Shawntez Edwards, 28, 229 N. Spurr St., Florence; third-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree extortion. Candace LsShea Chaney, 23, 1004 Lauderdale 74, Rogersville; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Michael Glenn Pierce, 27, 318 Graceland Drive, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Mark Thomas Derwin, 37, 6055 Craig Road, Cypress Inn, Tennessee; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Charles Bradley Montgomery, 33, Florence; first-degree theft of property. Dakota Austin Heard, 24, 2500 Lauderdale 178, Waterloo; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Christopher Donald Pusser, 37, 333 Virginia Ave., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, domestic violence third-degree harassment and second-degree unlawful false imprisonment. Shannon Witt Darby, 43, 110 Betsy Ross Lane, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wendell Bryan Pitts, 35, 1224 E. Limestone St., Florence; possession of a firearm with an altered identification number. Raymond Adam Moore, 39, Florence; domestic violence strangulation/suffocation, domestic violence third-degree assault and domestic violence third-degree menacing. Daniel Franks Fay, 37, 2910 Lauderdale 14, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, driving while license revoked and other traffic violations. Samuel Isaiah Woods, 24, 3446 Lauderdale 126, Waterloo; domestic violence strangulation/suffocation, felony domestic violence third-degree assault and inference with a domestic violence emergency call. Tania Roberts Modas, 46, 1693 Anderson Ridge, Grant; first-degree theft of property. Jeffrey Bernard Taylor Jr., 20, 401 E. 17th St., Sheffield; first-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Charlene Chantel Ayers, 28, 185 Blaze Drive, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. John Jeffrey McKeon, 65, 13601 U.S. 72, Rogersville; second-degree assault, resisting arrest, attempting to elude law enforcement and disorderly conduct. Tiffany Nicole Cates Sides, 31, 7425 Fairview Banner Road, Golden, Mississippi; forgery, theft of property and receiving stolen property. Megan Kimberly Hacker, 24, 425 W. Tennessee St., Florence; possession of a forged instrument and theft of property. David Earl Williams, 35, 380 Lauderdale 11, Florence; two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and three counts of fourth-degree theft of property. Jana Jernigan MacZeiwski, 44, 63 Lauderdale 587, Rogersville; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance marijuana and three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Jeremy Heath Mansell, 40, 500 Lesley Lane, Tuscumbia; breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, third-degree criminal mischief and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Zmarcus Donshea Goodloe, 22, 74 Stewart St., Tuscumbia; breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, third-degree criminal mischief and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Jeremy Lee Briggs, 37, 4837 Alabama 101, Rogersville; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and illegal possession of alcohol. Charles Tyrek Nixon, 20, 122 E. Lee Ave., Florence; obstruction of justice by giving law enforcement false identification. Source: Lauderdale County Courthouse