Kitten Killer in Athens

Vince Allan Griffin

Athens Police arrested Vince Allan Griffin on Tuesday 7/11/23 after identifying him on surveillance video. According to police, they received a call on July 6th saying that there was a dead kitten in a parking lot.

The Athens police department believed that the kitten “was killed intentionally and in a violent manner.” During Griffin’s questioning, he admitted to killing the kitten out of anger. He was booked into Limestone County Jail on animal cruelty charges.