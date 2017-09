Killen shooting under investigation

KILLEN–The Shoals Insider has confirmed one person was shot Tuesday night in Killen.

Police say the shooting incident occurred on North Forest Drive, on the outskirts of Killen.

Authorities tell the Insider that the suspect is still at large.

The male victim was shot in the back once.

Emergency personnel say the victim was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.