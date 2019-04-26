Keller Hospital names new president

Kyle Buchanan

Kyle Buchanan has been named president of Helen Keller Hospital, succeeding Paul Storey who has accepted another leadership position with a Birmingham hospital.

Buchanan currently serves as Vice President of Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. He will assume his new position in June.

A native of Tuscumbia, Buchanan joined the Huntsville Hospital Health System as Vice President of Operations at Helen Keller Hospital in 2009. He has served as Vice-President of Operations at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children since July of last year. His prior roles include Chief Executive Officer of Lawrence Medical Center in Moulton, Alabama and Executive Director for Alabama Community Care, all within the Huntsville Hospital Health System.

Buchanan graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa and Master’s degrees in Health Services Administration and Business Administration from the University of Michigan and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, respectively.

Buchanan serves as a board member of Leadership Alabama, Community Affairs Board of Advisors and Blackburn Institute at the University of Alabama, Alabama Kidney Foundation, and the board of trustees at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Florence. He resides in Muscle Shoals, Alabama with his wife, Dr. Kyrel Buchanan, a native of Florence. They have two daughters, Carrington and Callie.

David Spillers, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System, and Steve Hargrove, Chairman of the Helen Keller Advisory Board, jointly said, “We’re excited for Kyle to assume this new role for Helen Keller Hospital. Welcome home Kyle.”