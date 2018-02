Jury returns guilty verdict in Capital murder case

TUSCUMBIA–After deliberating this afternoon, a Colbert County jury found Benjamin Owen Young guilty of Capital murder.Jurors deliberated over two hours this afternoon before reaching the guilty verdict in the shooting death of Ki-Jana Freeman in March 2016 over an X-box game system.

Young was also found guilty of first-degree assault, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The sentencing phase begins Thursday at 9:00 am.

The State is seeking the death penalty.

