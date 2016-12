Judge Glenda Hatchett to host MLK program at UNA

The UNA Campus will host its annual Martin Luther King program on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, featuring former TV personality and Judge, Glenda Hatchett.At 5:30 pm, a Candlelight Vigil will be held at the Amphitheatre honoring lives lost fighting for justice

At 6:00 pm, The MLK Program with Glenda Hatchett in the Performance Center followed by a book signing and reception.

The theme of this year’s program is Power of Community Building.

Judge Hatchett is a former Fulton County Circuit Judge.