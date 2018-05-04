JUDGE BEN GRAVES ENDORSES JUDGE WILL MOTLOW FOR PROBATE JUDGE.

Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Ben Graves has endorsed Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow to be elected to a full term as Probate Judge. Below is a statement from Judge Graves.

“I have had the opportunity to observe Judge Motlow interact with the public and perform his duties for more than two years now. I have been impressed by his knowledge of probate law, his ability to run elections without controversy and perhaps most importantly, his ability to engage with the public and explain complicated issues in manners which are familiar and impress his constituents in Lauderdale County. Judge Motlow was appointed three years ago after the tragic death of my friend James Hall, and I believe James would be proud of how Judge Motlow has handled his duties. I believe, after seeing firsthand, that Judge Motlow deserves a full term and that he is the only candidate that is capable of performing the duties of Probate Judge in this election. The people of Lauderdale County deserve Judge Motlow for a full term and I unequivocally support him in his bid for Probate Judge of Lauderdale County.” – Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Ben Graves