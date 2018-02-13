Jake Landers Bluegrass legend dies at 79

FLORENCE–Shoals Bluegrass extraordinaire Jake Landers has died at the age of 79. Landers was born in 1938 in Lawrence County, Alabama.Landers played bluegrass for decades and played most notably with the Dixie Gentlemen, where he gained national recognition. He recorded Walk softly on my heart which was covered by several artists.

Landers played with Rual Yarbrough for years along with his daughters, forming the Lander’s Family Band in the 80’s.

Jake Landers reportedly died early today around 4:30 am.

Landers was honored this past weekend at the Ritz Theatre at the Jake Landers Bluegrass Concert 2018.