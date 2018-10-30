IS THIS YOUR 4-WHEELER? POLICE RECOVERED IT TODAY

LAUDERDALE COUNTY–Today, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department recovered a four-wheeler which is believed to be stolen. The four-wheeler is a green Honda Foreman and was recovered from the Central area (Hwy 20 and County Road 5)

As of this date, authorities do not have a report matching the description of this four-wheeler that has been reported stolen.

If anyone has information as to who is the owner of this four-wheeler please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department at 256-760-5757.