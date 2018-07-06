Inspiring play to be presented July 15 at Deshler Auditorium



TUSCUMBIA–“Good Works…Right Motives?” is a modern-day humorous, yet serious musical stage play, written and directed by Cynthia Ricks Pollard.

This inspiring play will be performed at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 15 at Deshler High School auditorium, 200 N. Commons East, Tuscumbia.

The play is inspired by the biblical scripture, Luke 10:38-42. While the play encourages good acts, it examines one the main character’s motives for their acts…self-glorification, or for God? This play will certainly make you laugh, as it produces self-reflection.

The opening performance will be presented by The Orr Sisters.

The play is sponsored by the North Alabama African Heritage Association.

Admission is $10. Tickets are available at Coldwater Books and Helen Keller Library, both in Tuscumbia, Jamie’s Cut and Style in Sheffield and Dick Howell’s Barbecue in Florence and Tuscumbia.