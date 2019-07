INFANT FLOWN TO HOSPITAL AFTER NEAR DROWNING

ROGERSVILLE–An infant has been airlifted to a hospital after nearly drowning at Joe Wheeler State Park on Hwy 72 near Rogersville.

Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com the call came in around 12:45 pm reporting that an infant was submerged in the beach area of Joe Wheeler State Park.

Rogersville Police and Fire and Rescue quickly responded to the call.

The infant’s condition is unknown. We’ll keep you updated with any new developments.

