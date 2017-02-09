Indiana Man Arrested After Stopping At Checkpoint In Stolen Car

According to Florence police, David Adam Stapleton, 26, or Noblesville, IN, was arrested after he stopped at a police safety checkpoint in a stolen vehicle, yesterday. The traffic division was conducting a safety checkpoint on Royal Ave, near Royal Recreation Center. Mr. Stapleton drove up to the checkpoint in a stolen vehicle. Officers had been on the lookout for the vehicle for the last several days after it was reported stolen locally. Stapleton was also found to be in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident and charged. He is currently in jail on bond totaling $9,000.