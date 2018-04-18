Hunt receives the NW-SCC Shoals Campus President’s Award

MUSCLE SHOALS, ALA. — Chance Hunt, of Florence, Ala., received Northwest-Shoals Community College’s (NW-SCC) most prestigious honor last night at the annual Shoals Campus Honors and Awards Night. He was awarded the President’s Award for the Shoals campus.

Hunt will graduate this year from NW-SCC and has been awarded a transfer scholarship to attend the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). He plans to major in Mechanical Engineering.

Hunt has been actively involved at NW-SCC as a member of Phi Theta Kappa (International Two-Year College Honor Society), Mu Alpha Theta (National Two-Year College Mathematics Honor Society), and the Patriots for Christ student organization.

He led the NW-SCC Math team to a second place finish in the 2017 Alabama Mathematical Association (AlaMATYC) math tournament. Hunt had the third highest score of all the participants on the individual calculus test.

He has been consistently named to the President’s and Dean’s List for her academic achievements.

The President’s Award is the most prestigious honor awarded by NW-SCC. The faculty submits nominations to the Award Committee for the final selection. The recipient must have earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher. Also, the recipient must have demonstrated leadership and actively participated in community service while attending NW-SCC.

SHOALSINSIDER.COM