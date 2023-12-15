Human Remains Found in Lauderdale County

NEWS ALERT LAUDERDALE COUNTY

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND IN WOODED AREA

Authorities confirmed to Shoals Insider that human remains have been found in a wooded area South of the Cloverdale Community off of Lauderdale County Road 6 west of Lauderdale County Road 9.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said investigators are collecting the remains and processing the scene. The remains will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for analysis and identification.

Sheriff Hamilton said a hunter found the remains and called in around 1 pm. The remains were reportedly in plain view above ground.

Investigators say they will be processing the scene all evening and will return in the morning to finish.

Sheriff Hamilton said they will look into cases involving missing persons in the area.

If you have any information on this, you’re asked to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department at 256-760-5757.

We’ll have more details as soon as they become available.