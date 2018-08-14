Hubbard gets life without parole in Xbox murder

TUSCUMBIA–Charles Thomas Hubbard was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for his role in the shooting death of KJ Kijanna Freeman in 2016 in a dispute over an Xbox.

Colbert County Circuit Court Judge Jackie Hatcher went along with the jury’s recommendation at this morning’s sentencing hearing. Hatcher could have overridden the jury and sentenced Hubbard to death.

Hubbard was found guilty on June 28. At that time the jury recommended the sentence of life without parole.

KJ Freeman and 19-year-old Tyler Blythe were both shot while sitting inside of an automobile at Spring Creek Apartments in Tuscumbia.

Jeff Roland

