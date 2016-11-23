Home invasion gone bad, name of deceased intruder released

FLORENCE-Police have released the name of the deceased in what authorities are calling a home invasion gone bad.

According to Florence police Lt. Robert Richey, officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the 1100 block of East Limestone Street around 3:30am. As officers were responding to the scene they were notified by a homeowner that a home invasion had occurred at his residence resulting in the shots being fired.

Officers located James Devaughn Demoss, 26, of Hanceville, Alabama, who had been shot multiple times by the homeowner inside his residence. Mr. Demoss was provided first aid by responding officers and was transported to ECM hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers worked throughout the day Tuesday collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses.

Based on the evidence in this case, police say this is not a random act of violence. Detectives say this particular residence was specifically targeted and DeMoss may not have acted alone.

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating potential witnesses in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.