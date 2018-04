Helen Keller Hospital Births

SHEFFIELD-Here is the lists of most recent births for Helen Keller Hospital.

March 24: Tyler and Trinity Minor, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Tyanna Carol Minor.

March 26: Tyler and Sharron Rikard, of Tuscumbia, boy, Weston James Rikard; Bobby and Sarah Victory, of Sheffield, girl, Maci Jane Victory.

March 27: Michael and Sarah Vice, of Hamilton, boy, Isaiah Lee Vice; Laventrice Johnson and Sharetta Rand, of Tuscumbia, girl, Asiah Renae Johnson; John and Jalisa McCoy, of Killen, boy, Mazi Jamir McCoy.

March 28: Gavin and Lashae Patterson, of Sheffield, boy, Griffin Lee Patterson; Joseph Atkins and Peebles Parramoure, of Hamilton, boy, Judson Everett Atkins.

March 29: Michael Hammond and Chelsey Strickland, of Florence, boy, Paisley Belle Hammond; Michael Trimarco and Mickey Clenney, of Florence, boy, Kayden Michael Trimarco; Trevor and Tiffany Hallmark, of Russellville, boy, Ripken James Hallmark; Steven and Hanna Barbour, of Hackleburg, girl, Ella Ensley Marie Barbour.

March 30: Kadarious Lewis and Santanya Bates, of Leighton, girl, Kamiyah Nevaeh Lewis.