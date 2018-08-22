Gov. Ivey awards grant to prepare Franklin County students for manufacturing jobs

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey announced a $28,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant to help create a course that will help high school students in Franklin County learn skills to start careers in manufacturing.

The Franklin County Board of Education will use the grant funds to purchase equipment needed to start a computer numerical control metal cutting program for high school students interested in pursuing a career in manufacturing. School system officials say the project will develop a pipeline of machine operators to meet metal fabrication needs within the area’s manufacturing industry.

“This new training course will help students interested in metal and machine working better prepare for success in readily available, high-demand jobs,” Ivey said. “The program will help strengthen the Franklin County workforce and help students learn valuable new skills, increasing their employability. I am pleased to award this grant to support this project.”

The new equipment will be installed at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center where students will receive training. Northeast-Shoals Community College will provide a welding instructor, who will be trained by G&G Steel to integrate an industry-driven CNC metal cutting curriculum into the existing manufacturing training program. Students enrolled in the program will learn how to program and set up the technology, how to grind or drill into materials.

Ivey notified Greg Hamilton, Franklin County Schools superintendent, that the grant had been approved. Local matching funds of $12,000 will supplement the grant.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the ARC program in Alabama along with a wide range of other programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management. Thirty-seven counties in Alabama are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.

The agency’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.