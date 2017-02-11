Get your Valentines goodies at Baker’s Layne; Grand Opening Today

MUSCLE SHOALS-If your out and about this Saturday (Today), stop by Baker’s Layne at 709 Woodward Avenue next to the Village Shop.

Today is the grand opening and the public is invited to register for door prizes and a chance to win a 32 inch Flat Screen Smart TV. Hours will be from 10-5pm.

Owner Janna Prestage has gone all out to make this bakery a real show stopper. The custom bakery does Wedding Cakes made to order and also has a stunning variety of sweet treats for any sweet tooth.

Baker’s Layne also has chocolate covered strawberries, cannolis, petit fours, and those amazing red velvet cake sandwiches with cream cheese icing, pecans, and a chocolate drizzle.

Call (256) 978-5659 for all of your Valentine orders or just to see what today’s offerings are.

Shoals Insider