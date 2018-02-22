George Lindsey UNA Film Festival Kicks Off March 1

FLORENCE, Ala. – The George Lindsey UNA Film Festival will open this year’s festival with a full day of screenings and a Kick-Off Party, Thursday, March 1.

Daytime screenings Thursday will include Alabama films, with an entire block devoted to UNA film student projects. Thursday night will feature finalists from the Professional Documentary Category. The festival will host the annual Kick-Off Party at 6 p.m., at the Keystone Building Gallery, at 623 S. Seminary St., Florence.

In addition to screenings, Friday’s events include a panel, Actors who Direct/Directors who Act, with guest filmmakers Elizabeth Brissenden, Frank Mosley, and Arron Shiver.

On Saturday, the festival will host a presentation by Hollywood Special Effects coordinator Joe Pancake, who will focus on creating explosive and pyrotechnic effects in film and television. Also on Saturday, this year’s winning screenplays will be presented with a table read. The festival will conclude with the annual Awards Show at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at The Mane Room, at 310 N. Pine St., Florence.

This year’s films include category finalists from across the U.S., as well as Poland. In addition to the category finalists, 42 films shot in Alabama, both narratives and documentary films, were submitted for consideration, and all will be screened at the Lindsey Film Festival. Winners in each category will receive an award, and the film selected as the “best in Alabama” will receive the Clyde “Sappo” Black Sweet Home Alabama Award.

A full schedule of this year’s screenings and other event information is available at www.lindseyfilmfest.com

To reach festival officials directly call 256-765-4592.