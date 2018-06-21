FUNKY MONKEY VINTAGE ANTIQUE MARKET IS BUSTING AT THE SEAMS

MUSCLE SHOALS-If you haven’t been to Funky Monkey of the Shoals Antique Market, you are really missing out on some great deals on antiques, furniture, and ladies clothing at the newly installed boutique.

“We’ve had an overwhelming response from the community,” said Mark Gresham. “We now have a waiting list of vendors wanting to sell their items at Funky Monkey,”

Funky Monkey has vendor booths with every imaginable antique and item you can think of. One vendor, Mike “Mad Dog” Machtoff said, “If they can’t find it here they probably don’t make it,”

“Chalk paint Furniture is another big item sold here,” said Gresham. “It’s very popular and seems to be the “IN” thing this year.

Come out to see all the variety of goods at Funky Monkey at 1660 Wilson Dam Road or call 256-314-2344.