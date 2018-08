FREE HOT DOGS AND FOOD AT C & D DETAIL AND CAR WASH IN MUSCLE SHOALS

MUSCLE SHOALS–Come out Saturday, August 25th, for free food and soda pops to the Grand Opening of C & D Detail and Car Wash located at 1305 John R. Street behind PJ’s Night Club. The event runs all day until 6 pm.

Free Hot Dogs and Sodas for the whole family and if you would like get a car wash or detail while you’re there. Call 256-335-8866 for more information.

Military and Veteran Discount and also a college discount